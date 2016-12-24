French Presidential Candidate Le Pen More Popular Than Fillon Among Compatriots

© AFP 2016/ CHRISTOPHE ARCHAMBAULT 'Hedging Their Bets': French Banks Refuse to Fund Le Pen

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – France’s Journal de Dimanche biannually conducts the survey among the French nationals on their "favorites." The Top-50 also included former French Economy Minister Emmanuel Macron who came 46th and Left Party's founder Jean-Luc Melenchon who was on the 50th place.

The French presidential elections will take place in April and May 2017.

Various polls indicate that Fillon is likely to face off with Le Pen. The ruling Socialist Party is lagging far behind after its popularity plunged during President Francois Hollande's term.