Obama Administration Ready to Help Any 'Destructive Forces' in Syria - Moscow

Commenting the issue of expansion of the US sanctions against Russia, the Foreign Ministry said that Moscow sees this act as a way to punish Russia for helping Syria battle terrorism which is a threat to the whole world.

"It has long been noticed that, under the current administration, Washington in its pursuit to shift power in Syria is ready to help any destructive forces. [It is] protecting and covering Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist group that is none other but a subdivision of Al-Qaeda, which has commited the most horrible terrorist acts in the history of the US," the statement said.

"It seems that the White House has forgotten that, under the US law, aiding terrorism is a criminal offense," the Ministry pointed out in the statement.

On December 20, Washington sanctioned seven Russian citizens, eight entities and two vessels due to activities related to the conflict in Ukraine.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW