Obama's Policies 'Risk Derailing' Washington's Relations With the Whole World

"Unhealthy ambitions of a political loser who has tried with paranoid determination to impose the notion of America's exceptionalism and the impeccability of the US democracy on the international community are capable of derailing Washington's relations with the whole world," the Russian lawmaker said.
Zheleznyak, a member of the State Duma's committee on international affairs, noted that the Obama administration is trying to leave its mark in history, but the world will "clearly remember" Barack Obama and his team as "the most worthless and failed administration" in the US history.
Authorized sanctions include denying entry to the United States or revoking a previously issued visa, blocking of property and interests "if such property and interests in property are in the United States, come within the United States, or are or come within the possession or control of a United States person."
Zheleznyak expressed hope that President-elect Donald Trump will be guided by common sense in his foreign and domestic policies.
"One could only hope that the next US president focuses on resolving domestic issues and pursuing real interests of the American people while building working relations with other countries," he said.
On Friday, President Vladimir Putin reiterated that he that he would like Russia "to have working relations" with President-elect Donald Trump, adding that he would visit the US if Trump invites him.
Reply | -1 | Edit | Delete i expected Russia to be smarter than this. Reply | 1 | Edit | Delete "Unhealthy ambitions of a political loser who has tried with paranoid determination to impose the notion of America's exceptionalism and the impeccability of the US democracy on the international community are capable of derailing Washington's relations with the whole world," Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete "...the world will "clearly remember" Barack Obama and his team as "the most worthless and failed administration" in the US history." Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete American Socialist - i expected You to be smarter than this. Obama is the obedient front man for the neocon psychopaths behind him, so hi is fully identifiable with the power. Also totally misinformed, Iran's spiritual leaders wield the real power there. So for all intents and purposes dealing with Obama is like dealing with the powers behind him. Got the concept?
American Socialist
i am an amateur, and even i can see the American President has no real power.
he's become like Japan and Iran's Spiritual Leaders.
regardless of who or which party is elected, the American Ship continue to stay on course.
arpito
THIS GOT TO BE FRAMED FOLKS! perfectly describes Obama and his neocons
marcanhalt
This worm makes George W look like a python, and he was an idiot"
arpito