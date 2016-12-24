Register
24 December 2016
    US President Barack Obama speaks to reporters following a National Security Council meeting on the counter-ISIL at the Pentagon in Washington, DC, December 14, 2015

    Obama's Policies 'Risk Derailing' Washington's Relations With the Whole World

    © AFP 2016/ JIM WATSON
    546450

    Barack Obama's policies could well ruin Washington's ties with other nations, Russian lawmaker Sergei Zheleznyak said after the outgoing US president signed the 2017 military budget, which among other things contains a provision known as the Global Magnitsky Act.

    "Unhealthy ambitions of a political loser who has tried with paranoid determination to impose the notion of America's exceptionalism and the impeccability of the US democracy on the international community are capable of derailing Washington's relations with the whole world," the Russian lawmaker said.

    Zheleznyak, a member of the State Duma's committee on international affairs, noted that the Obama administration is trying to leave its mark in history, but the world will "clearly remember" Barack Obama and his team as "the most worthless and failed administration" in the US history.

    The People's Republic of China flag and the U.S. Stars and Stripes fly along Pennsylvania Avenue near the US Capitol during Chinese President Hu Jintao's state visit in Washington, DC, US on January 18, 2011.
    © REUTERS/ Hyungwon Kang
    Beijing Sends 'Clear Signal' for US to Stick to 'One-China' Policy
    Obama signed the law, formally known as National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2017, on Friday. Under section 1263, the president may impose sanctions on individuals who have been ostensibly engaged in activities viewed as violating human rights or corruption.

    Authorized sanctions include denying entry to the United States or revoking a previously issued visa, blocking of property and interests "if such property and interests in property are in the United States, come within the United States, or are or come within the possession or control of a United States person."

    Zheleznyak expressed hope that President-elect Donald Trump will be guided by common sense in his foreign and domestic policies.

    "One could only hope that the next US president focuses on resolving domestic issues and pursuing real interests of the American people while building working relations with other countries," he said.

    On Friday, President Vladimir Putin reiterated that he that he would like Russia "to have working relations" with President-elect Donald Trump, adding that he would visit the US if Trump invites him.

    Tags:
    US foreign policy, international relations, sanctions, Magnitsky Act, National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), Sergei Zheleznyak, Donald Trump, Barack Obama, United States
      American Socialist
      i expected Russia to be smarter than this.
      i am an amateur, and even i can see the American President has no real power.
      he's become like Japan and Iran's Spiritual Leaders.
      regardless of who or which party is elected, the American Ship continue to stay on course.
      arpito
      "Unhealthy ambitions of a political loser who has tried with paranoid determination to impose the notion of America's exceptionalism and the impeccability of the US democracy on the international community are capable of derailing Washington's relations with the whole world,"

      THIS GOT TO BE FRAMED FOLKS! perfectly describes Obama and his neocons
      marcanhalt
      "...the world will "clearly remember" Barack Obama and his team as "the most worthless and failed administration" in the US history."

      This worm makes George W look like a python, and he was an idiot"
      arpito
      American Socialist - i expected You to be smarter than this. Obama is the obedient front man for the neocon psychopaths behind him, so hi is fully identifiable with the power. Also totally misinformed, Iran's spiritual leaders wield the real power there. So for all intents and purposes dealing with Obama is like dealing with the powers behind him. Got the concept?
