Obama's Policies 'Risk Derailing' Washington's Relations With the Whole World

"Unhealthy ambitions of a political loser who has tried with paranoid determination to impose the notion of America's exceptionalism and the impeccability of the US democracy on the international community are capable of derailing Washington's relations with the whole world," the Russian lawmaker said.

Zheleznyak, a member of the State Duma's committee on international affairs, noted that the Obama administration is trying to leave its mark in history, but the world will "clearly remember" Barack Obama and his team as "the most worthless and failed administration" in the US history.

Obama signed the law, formally known as National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2017, on Friday. Under section 1263, the president may impose sanctions on individuals who have been ostensibly engaged in activities viewed as violating human rights or corruption.

Authorized sanctions include denying entry to the United States or revoking a previously issued visa, blocking of property and interests "if such property and interests in property are in the United States, come within the United States, or are or come within the possession or control of a United States person."

Zheleznyak expressed hope that President-elect Donald Trump will be guided by common sense in his foreign and domestic policies.

"One could only hope that the next US president focuses on resolving domestic issues and pursuing real interests of the American people while building working relations with other countries," he said.

On Friday, President Vladimir Putin reiterated that he that he would like Russia "to have working relations" with President-elect Donald Trump, adding that he would visit the US if Trump invites him.

