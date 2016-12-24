Moscow Voices Readiness to Host Israeli-Palestinian Leaders’ Talks

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The two-state solution of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict is possible only through direct negotiations without preconditions between the Palestinians and the Israelis, the ministry stressed in a statement.

"We would also like to remind our continued willingness to welcome in Moscow the leaders of Israel and Palestine. We hope that the focus of the parties on the constructive cooperation and progress in the Middle East settlement will prevail in the near future," the statement said.

On Friday, the UN Security Council approved on a 14-0 vote — with the United States abstaining — a resolution calling for an immediate end to Jewish migration to the West Bank and East Jerusalem.