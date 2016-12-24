What's Behind Trump's Comments on Expanding US Nuclear Arsenal

"The US already has plans to replace existing systems for bombers, submarines and eventually ICBMs or land-based missiles. Russia is doing the same kind of thing a little ahead of us, probably because their previous generation systems have worn out a little sooner than ours. So if you want to call that a big expansion of the arsenal, I suppose you could. Although I don't think either country is numerically expanding. I think this is something we don't want to take quite as literally as some of Trump's critics have assumed," he said.
O'Hanlon explained that Trump is trying to "project an image of strength." If this is a correct assessment that US president-elect's remarks on military issues serve a purpose of "creating that image [of strength], that vibe, that momentum, not so much literally weighing in on each and every concrete decision."
On Thursday, Trump tweeted that the US "must greatly strengthen and expand its nuclear capability until such time as the world comes to its senses" regarding weapons of mass destruction. "Let it be an arms race," the president-elect told a morning news show a day later. "We will outmatch them at every pass and outlast them all," he added, without specifying who he was referring to.
The United States must greatly strengthen and expand its nuclear capability until such time as the world comes to its senses regarding nukes— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 22 декабря 2016 г.
"As you know there are also tactical, surplus and extra weapons in both countries' arsenals and these are currently not constrained by treaty. So you could always modestly increase that number as sort of a symbolic move. That's possible as well, but I don't take any of it too seriously," the analyst said.
O'Hanlon pointed out that Trump is currently not in a position to expand the US nuclear arsenal and his remarks do not necessarily mean that he will pursue these policies after January 20.
"There are all sorts of possible interpretations but I think that we are getting into a lot more detail in discussing the possible interpretations than Trump has even contemplated in his own thinking or briefings. I would not take any of this literally yet," he noted. "Before we worry too much about this word 'expand,' I think we should see if he repeats it and certainly see if he repeats it as president."
On Friday, President Vladimir Putin made it clear that Russia was not the one to spark a new arms race and that Moscow will not spend more than it can afford on defense even if it were involved in an arms race.
During the annual press conference President Putin said that Russia will cut military spending from 4.7 percent of GDP in 2016 to 2.8 percent in 2019 since the country has largely modernized its weapons systems and does not need to spend as much on defense as in recent years.
Facts remains. Russia can remove the US from the face of the earth in less than 30 minutes and the US, for what it´s worth, can make parts of Russia uninhabitable but far from all.

He meant increase them to 50,000 (the world come to sensed) warheads in totals: all brand new; as small as grenade launcherssss; as big as biggest rockets; as high as orbiting as satellites; as deep as submarine nuke drones; and as fast as 3X-Hypersonic gliders.... that if tax dollars are not enough, Mr. President is willing to chip in his own wealth for the projects - the world will truly come to TERMS on US arsenal

Ludicrous blah, blah, blah ... Man-- especially western man isn't growing, he's going backward.

Our policies, politics, and policings rules have been and will remain "DOMINANT;" "DOMINANT;" and "DOMINANT". So the world must come to term with these....

US posturing does it no favours.....I had hoped we had seen the last of this kind of behaviour with Trump's election.
When S-500 becomes operable and according to some sources it already has in key areas, Russia will be able to knock out most of the US missiles, which still relies on the 1970`s Minuteman design, before they reach anywhere near Russia. Another fact is that Russia is still 30 years ahead any competitor in this kind of technology.
Just one question-- who, apart from little North Korea, has ever threatened to nuke the USA? This mind you, while the USA has been the one covering the whole bloody world with so-called missile shields-- also mind you--- aimed at truly non-existent enemies. If the USA had not shown such nuclear aggression toward other countries from the get go, the Cuban Missile Crisis for instance, would never have happened. To me US PTB have always behaved like spoilt brats-- superior and condescending-- painfully arrogant! It does not bode well for global peace-- not even mentioning Earth's future as a whole. I remember reading somewhere that US foreign and even domestic policy's, both are geared on keeping the world and the people of the USA in a state of ongoing tension. When is the US going to grow up, so that when it speaks, it is not conveying a threat, dictating or bragging its stupid head off! What a relief a mature USA administration would be! Certainly to me an exceptional and indispensable nation, is a nation who is at peace with all its neighbours globally, cooperating and assisting other nations to sort out global flare-ups and problems amicably and not via constant imperialistic threats followed by invasions! Fancy tech is admirable, but it does not MAKE a nation when its what it relies on, to play King Kong of the world! Grow UP USA!
