Russia Will Not Be Dragged Into a 'New Arms Race Imposed by US, NATO'

"That was not our idea, we had to meet the challenge. I would like to stress that … we will never spend the amounts we cannot afford should we be involved in an arms race," the Russian president stressed.
Putin added that Russia was acting in strict accordance with all international commitments, including the New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (START).
Hartmann underscored that Putin’s remark once again proved that Russia is modernizing its military capabilities in response to NATO’s policy.
"It’s absolutely clear that multiple efforts by NATO in recent years have been aimed at ending disarmament agreements. The US also violates international treaties by building a missile defense [in Europe]," the expert told Sputnik German.
According to Hartmann, Putin’s message was no to say that Russia has the strongest military in the world, but a "warning" against any type of aggression.
"The US president [Barack Obama] advocates for a world free of nuclear weapons, but in fact there has been a nuclear modernization underway in NATO’s European countries, including in Germany. There is simply no explanation to what the US and NATO are doing," the expert pointed out.
According to French historian and journalist Laurent Henninger, the US is responsible for the current attempts to start a new global arms race.
"They [the Americans] want to start a new arms race. This is what the US defense industry wants. Now, they're doing what they did during Ronald Raegan's presidency. They want a new arms race [against Moscow]. Putin knows that and he refuses to play this game," Henninger told Sputnik France.
"The Russian president has given a signal to Washington that Russia has a negative attitude to this situation, Vladimir Putin drew attention of [US President-elect Donald] Trump that the US withdrawal from the ABM creates instability in the world," Pushkov told RIA Novosti.
The issue of anti-ballistic missile deployment remains one of the most complicated in relations between Moscow and Washington. In December 2002, the US announced it would unilaterally withdraw from the ABM Treaty with the Soviet Union. Signed in 1972, the agreement barred the parties from deploying anti-ballistic missile systems that could cover their entire territories or providing a base for such defense systems.
Russia will never spend the amounts it cannot afford should it be involved in an arms race, as the country is doing the utmost to have 70 percent of modern weapons by 2021, he said.
"I would like to stress that it is very important for our internal, domestic politics use, we will never spend the amounts we cannot afford should we be involved in an arms race," he added.
The Russian president also commented on a recent call by US President-elect Donald Trump to reinforce US nuclear capabilities and its military.
On Thursday, Trump wrote on his Twitter account that the US had to "greatly strengthen and expand its nuclear capability until such time as the world comes to its senses regarding nukes."
The United States must greatly strengthen and expand its nuclear capability until such time as the world comes to its senses regarding nukes— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 22 декабря 2016 г.
"As for President-elect of the Unites States Donald Trump [and his comment on nuclear enhancement], there is nothing new. During his election campaign, he spoke about the necessity to strengthen US nuclear capabilities, its army, this is not surprising," Putin said.
Reply | 2 | Edit | Delete Hartmanns points of view are at least conciliatory and non inflammatory yet his denial of the reasons for the military build up on Russia's borders is not only naive but untruthful. Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete If a de-facto force balance of slight edge could be maintained by being stronger that any potential aggressor, there would no need to spend more than could be afforded. Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Dear Mr. President Putin. I believe that is the best moment in recent history to stop the arms race at all. We, as one race, one society, we don't need nuclear power. Not for energy and for sure not to murder millions of people. I am also confident Don Trump will be interested to get rid of those billions of costs as well, because the USofA will need every single coin to get back on their feed. Your connection to China is well. If mother Russia, China and the USofA are aligned in that Europe has to follow. Thank you. Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete But isn't Russia the leader in developing new Nuclear Power Plants? Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete There is something , strategists always MISS. They THINK is all about arms race. About what I have. Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Hartmann said, "The US also violates international treaties by building a missile defense [in Europe]," Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete double bonus, Nuclear power is not nuclear missiles -- I think there are countries whose geographic locations make the harnessing of natural renewable power difficult and hence they're only able to develop and grow with the help of nuclear power generation. At least that's what I understand. Russia is also at the forefront when it comes to nuclear power research, to make nuclear power as safe and earth friendly as possible. However, think the world will over the next few decades slowly begin to move away from nuclear power.
ivanwa88
For European commentators to admit that they are party to a deliberate plan to destabilise the Russian government by exerting massive military pressure at there door would blow there cover and expose the real underlying issues with a failed economy about to go bust.
NATO's build up on the border was to also stop Russia from intervening in there evil plan to subjugate all former pro Russian nations until all there was to control and subjugate was Russia itself.
With that knowledge in mind it is critical Russia destroy those installations at there first opportunity and the sooner the better.
gbiyanju
Let the aggressors continue to spend their money on shining (toy, 'high tech') weapons that give them no advantage.
Syria Forever
double bonus
cast235
I always know that defense goes a longer distance. Russia should coldly keep attaining hypersonic systems and NOT just upgrading present systems.
First ONLY an idiot savant would press for a nuclear war. If Russia can sustain and also contain any attack, it have nothing to worry.
The plan. Say NATO attack. Russia MUST be prep to contain all attacks of any kind. Because, IF you letting the opponent attack first, any good chess-player, knows that your defense MUST be great.
Counter offensive. ..You MUST have good weapons to hit the offender hard enough to cause it to hesitate.
The first hesitating the other WILL send a blow. By then countries begin siding. There is no way to end resistance, Since is time consuming. Propaganda aims at create resistance groups inside the enemy. Destroy business of enemy. Russia's gas station corporation had to sell in Poland, because of propaganda.
But Russia doesn't kick their coin earners inside Russia.. Mistake. HIT THEIR POCKETS>
If all goes well. Russia be containing the attack. Reserves be mobilized and war time productions begins. Depending on the doctrines after, Russia could grind the enemy , crunch it right out. or give up thru dumb negotiations. At all this the nuclear arsenal still un used. Fearing massive retaliations.
Nuclear arsenal is a deterrent , not a frontline weapon.
Te nuclear arsenal is ever a priority as a result. Unless, there was a treaty and the weapons are expiring , or heavily outdated as a result.
Russia is ok with this streamlining. And should NOT negotiate, Trump may keep his word. But the next won't. And Russia tends to give advantages, that make always the other party believe is superior.
Like we all saw, Washington , FAN BOYS, claiming WE NUMBER ONE, propaganda, to make Americans feel chest pumped.
Same happened in WW2. When U.S entered Europe, it secretly attacked Russia in Europe. The plan was to KICK the soviet union OFF parts of E Europe.
U.S was MISERABLE KICKED OUT. Time and time again. Then it claimed it was a MISTAKE.
Because U.S ONLY entered Europe to SEIZE it from Russia. That was the truth.
I always believed that , this was the real reason JAPAN got nuked. Allies were SCARED TO DEATH of Russia.
So U.S nuked JAPAN , perhaps to scare Russia out. And have an experiment with live organisms.
So the defense is much more important than an offense. And nuclear weapons are deterrents. Not first use weapons.
I'll spend heavily in defense, while at same time keep building offensive weapons. NUKES? Why not hypersonic already? ANd NO NEGOTIATIONS like KIDS.
choticastile
Actually US missile defence systems can be likened to global mushrooms (no pun intended), as apart from Russia, don't they surround China and Iran too? Further, the amount of nuclear tests the US has done over the years, are simply mind boggling.
choticastilein reply todouble bonus(Show commentHide comment)