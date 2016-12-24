UN Secretary-General: Resolution on Israel Settlements ‘Significant Step’

UNITED NATIONS (Sputnik) — Earlier in the day, the UN Security Council passed a draft resolution demanding end to Israel settlement activities in the West Bank.
"The Secretary-General welcomes the adoption by the Security Council of Resolution 2334 (2016) on the situation in the Middle East," the statement said.
The Secretary-General encouraged Israeli and Palestinian leaders to cooperate with the international community to create a favorable environment to restart meaningful negotiations.
All comments
Show new comments (0)
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete "UN Security Council on Israeli settlements is a significant step..."
marcanhalt
Towards what, you eunuch of eunuchs? More ruthlessness? As in many in Israel were heard screaming during the last blitzkrieg by Zionist-Israel's warplanes on the Palestinians, "FINISH THE JOB!! FINISH THE JOB!!"?