UN Secretary-General: Resolution on Israel Settlements ‘Significant Step’

UNITED NATIONS (Sputnik) — Earlier in the day, the UN Security Council passed a draft resolution demanding end to Israel settlement activities in the West Bank.

"The Secretary-General welcomes the adoption by the Security Council of Resolution 2334 (2016) on the situation in the Middle East," the statement said.

Dijjaric noted the resolution is a significant step that demonstrates the UN Security Council's much needed leadership as well as the international community’s "collective efforts to reconfirm that the vision of two states is still achievable".

The Secretary-General encouraged Israeli and Palestinian leaders to cooperate with the international community to create a favorable environment to restart meaningful negotiations.