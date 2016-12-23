MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Despite all the issues between the countries, Georgia was prepared to continue the dialogue and take efforts for solving the problems stage-by-stage, Abashidze added.
"If Russia makes further steps regarding the issue, we will welcome them. But it is the prerogative of Russia," Abashidze said as cited by the Georgian Interpressnews agency.
Russian citizens can travel to Georgia without obtaining a visa, but Georgians need a visa to visit Russia. During last year's news conference, Putin also stated that Moscow was prepared to abolish visa regime with Georgia.
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete NEXT TIME. DO NOT listen to U.S , France, Germany, NATO. They were the ones that sent Sas VILE, to kill Russian peacekeepers.
cast235
And Russia was under powered, because Putin and some deal with U.S, to end the arms race by not making weapons.
Since then Russia began restoring or re making factories , research labs and what not.
That's why Russia already is so different. And wait till 2018.. It will look different.
Georgia have a good idea. Just look the E.U, NATO countries are BROKE. No cash. All debts. Bailouts. Austerity. Georgia would be well in Russia. RF.. It could ask RF to allow Georgia to have an EEU membership. Or merge EEU, CIS.
Then everyone travels, live wherever each wants. It's like been RF citizen. Living everywhere anyone wishes.
A new union could be deployed, or just merge EEU CIS. All under CSTO. ALL under one citizenship OR that all citizenship's are validated at each member state.
Russia is doing well running RF.. So it should be doing well running all. BUT each keep all AS IS. Except adding benefits.