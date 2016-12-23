MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Despite all the issues between the countries, Georgia was prepared to continue the dialogue and take efforts for solving the problems stage-by-stage, Abashidze added.

"If Russia makes further steps regarding the issue, we will welcome them. But it is the prerogative of Russia," Abashidze said as cited by the Georgian Interpressnews agency.

© Sputnik/ Alexey Filippov Putin Not Ruling Out Return of Visa-Free Regime With Russia for Georgians

Earlier on Friday, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that he didn't exclude the possibility of bringing back visa-free regime with Georgia, adding that there were good reasons for such a scenario.

Russian citizens can travel to Georgia without obtaining a visa, but Georgians need a visa to visit Russia. During last year's news conference, Putin also stated that Moscow was prepared to abolish visa regime with Georgia.