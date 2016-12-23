Register
    Georgia will welcome abolition of visas with Russia if respective steps are made, Georgian Prime Minister’s Special Envoy for relations with Russia Zurab Abashidze said on Friday.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Despite all the issues between the countries, Georgia was prepared to continue the dialogue and take efforts for solving the problems stage-by-stage, Abashidze added.

    "If Russia makes further steps regarding the issue, we will welcome them. But it is the prerogative of Russia," Abashidze said as cited by the Georgian Interpressnews agency.

    Russian President Vladimir Putin attends his annual end-of-year news conference in Moscow, Russia
    © Sputnik/ Alexey Filippov
    Putin Not Ruling Out Return of Visa-Free Regime With Russia for Georgians
    Earlier on Friday, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that he didn't exclude the possibility of bringing back visa-free regime with Georgia, adding that there were good reasons for such a scenario.

    Russian citizens can travel to Georgia without obtaining a visa, but Georgians need a visa to visit Russia. During last year's news conference, Putin also stated that Moscow was prepared to abolish visa regime with Georgia.

    Tags:
    visa regime, Russia, Georgia
      cast235
      NEXT TIME. DO NOT listen to U.S , France, Germany, NATO. They were the ones that sent Sas VILE, to kill Russian peacekeepers.
      And Russia was under powered, because Putin and some deal with U.S, to end the arms race by not making weapons.
      Since then Russia began restoring or re making factories , research labs and what not.
      That's why Russia already is so different. And wait till 2018.. It will look different.


      Georgia have a good idea. Just look the E.U, NATO countries are BROKE. No cash. All debts. Bailouts. Austerity. Georgia would be well in Russia. RF.. It could ask RF to allow Georgia to have an EEU membership. Or merge EEU, CIS.

      Then everyone travels, live wherever each wants. It's like been RF citizen. Living everywhere anyone wishes.

      A new union could be deployed, or just merge EEU CIS. All under CSTO. ALL under one citizenship OR that all citizenship's are validated at each member state.
      Russia is doing well running RF.. So it should be doing well running all. BUT each keep all AS IS. Except adding benefits.
