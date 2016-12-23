Register
    Central Downtown Astana, Kazakhstan

    Astana Talks to Persuade US, EU to Contribute to Syrian Settlement - Lawmaker

    Politics
    The negotiations in Astana between the conflicting parties to the Syrian civil war will convince the United States and the European union to assist to the settlement of the conflict, a member of Turkey's ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP), told Sputnik on Friday.

    ANKARA (Sputnik) — On December 16, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan discussed in a phone call the possibility of a meeting between the Syrian conflicting parties in Astana. Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev supported this initiative and expressed readiness to provide a platform for the meeting.

    "The negotiations in Astana are an important step, they will prompt the United States and the European Union to accept the necessity to stop the bloodshed and to reach peace in Syria as soon as possible," Selcuk Ozdag said.

    He added that participation of both Brussels and Washington in the Syrian peace process was necessary, as the joint efforts of Moscow, Tehran and Ankara would not be enough.

    Since 2011, Syria has been engulfed in a civil war, following the protests that had turned violent, as part of the so-called Arab Spring.

    The opposition and Damascus, along with the mediators, have been engaged in UN-brokered settlement talks. The last round of intra-Syrian talks took place in Geneva in April. The Syrian High Negotiations Committee opposition group walked out of the negotiations, citing the continuous fighting in Syria and the lack of progress on humanitarian issues.

      cast235
      Again to the sponsors of TERROR in Syria to topple the government. What anyone expect from them? They want ASSAD GONE or their DEMANDS taken care of and all their STEAK HOLDERS...NOT STAKE HOLDERS which are decent people.

      That's why they won't do nothing. And watch TRUMP doing an about face, when all Washington, military don't like that he do well.
      Unless he strap the pants and CLEAN THE SWAMP.
