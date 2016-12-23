Register
15:33 GMT +324 December 2016
    A US soldier looks through a pair of binoculars as a fire in the Rumeila oil field burns in the background in southern of Iraq, Sunday, March. 30, 2003

    'Early Retirement': US Abandoning Its Role as World Policeman

    © AP Photo/ Yonhap/ Jin Sung-chul
    The US, a global superpower, "has taken an early retirement" under Barack Obama, Andreas Ruesch of Neue Zuercher Zeitung notes bemoaning the fact that Washington is abandoning its role as the world's policeman.

    The United States is abandoning its role as the world's policeman, Andreas Ruesch of Neue Zuercher Zeitung, a Swiss newspaper, notes in his recent article.

    "When [Barack] Obama took office he believed that the US had already exhausted its strength and was unable to play the role of the world's policeman," the Swiss journalist suggested.

    A silhouette of a man with a gun
    © Photo: Pixabay
    Terrorism Goes Global: It's Time for US, Russia to Team Up to Fight Extremists in Middle East
    However, there was a serious flaw at the heart of Obama's foreign policy, according to the Swiss journalist: the US was still seeking global dominance. To tackle the problem, Obama adopted the "leading from behind" approach, Ruesch noted.

    Still, this strategy proved ineffective, he argues, referring to the US-led NATO invasion of Libya back in 2011.

    "The Libyan intervention of 2011 unmasked the weakness of the 'leading from behind' [approach]: although [Washington] managed to oust [Libyan leader Muammar] Gaddafi, no one felt responsible for stabilizing the situation in the war-torn country," Ruesch stressed, adding that "pure disinterest" on part of the US and its allies lay at the root of the problem.

    However, the journalist regards the US' incapability of containing the Syrian crisis as Obama's major strategic failure.

    According to Ruesch, it was Obama's hesitance that prompted Damascus, Russia and Iran to fill the gap left by Washington.

    Evacuees from rebel-held eastern Aleppo ride on pick-up trucks along the government-held area of al-Ramousah bridge, Syria December 16, 2016.
    © REUTERS/ Omar Sanadiki
    Evacuees from rebel-held eastern Aleppo ride on pick-up trucks along the government-held area of al-Ramousah bridge, Syria December 16, 2016.

    Speaking to journalists Thursday State Department spokesman John Kirby said that Secretary of State John Kerry "would be the first one" to speak about his frustration over the outcomes of US policies in Syria.

    "If you would have asked the secretary [Kerry], he would be the first one to tell you he is, obviously, frustrated about where we are in Syria," he told journalists.

    Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump takes the stage for a campaign event at Fredericksburg Expo Center August 20, 2016 in Fredericksburg, Virginia
    © AFP 2016/ MOLLY RILEY
    Political Intrigue Deepens Over Trump's Strategy for Syria, China
    The liberation of Aleppo and the successful evacuation of civilians and fighters from the city's eastern neighborhood sealed the victory of Moscow and Damascus, as French journalist Isabelle Mandraud noted in her article for Le Monde.

    Mandraud noted that while the Russo-Turkish-Iranian cooperation in Syria is gaining momentum, the US and EU have seemingly "left the stage."

    "I think the most effective is the format that you see now," Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov told journalists Tuesday during a joint press conference with his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu and Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif.

    "To date, the format of the Russia-Iran-Turkey 'troika' proves its relevance at least by practical deeds," Lavrov underscored.

    Speaking to Sputnik, Serbian expert Vladimir Ajzenhamer underscored that the world is about to witness the creation of a new Moscow-Ankara-Tehran Axis which can accelerate the resolution of the Syrian conflict.

    "We are on the verge of creating a new Axis which, perhaps, will change the situation in the Middle East and contribute to a more rapid resolution of the conflict. The Geneva talks, which have lasted for several years, have not brought any tangible results," the Serbian expert highlighted.

    To add to Washington's embarrassment, Turkey has always been America's most loyal ally in the Middle East.

    Russian President Vladimir Putin (L) speaking to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (R) as they attend a press conference in Istanbul
    © AFP 2016/ OZAN KOSE
    (FILES) This file photo taken on October 10, 2016 shows Russian President Vladimir Putin (L) speaking to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (R) as they attend a press conference in Istanbul

    Ruesch underscored that the US has long played the role of the guarantor of the global liberal order, adding that neither China nor the UN are able to "bear" such a burden.

    It is not in the interest of the US and EU to stand aside as the geopolitical situation is getting more and more complicated both in the Middle East and Europe, the Swiss journalist believes.

    Statue of Liberty
    © AP Photo/ Richard Drew
    After USSR's Fall: US Squandered Chance of Becoming World Leader in 21st Century
    Still, it appears that it is not Obama's fault that the US will no longer be the world's policeman.

    According to former head of Britain's Secret Intelligence Service John Sawers, the truth of the matter is that the US unipolar era has simply come to an end opening the door to a "world of great power balance."

    "The first foreign policy priority of the next American president will be to work out how to avoid direct conflict with China or Russia… For better or worse, we are returning to a world of great power balance," Sawers wrote in his October op-ed for The Financial Times.

    Jeffrey D. Sachs, an American economist and director of The Earth Institute at Columbia University, echoed Sawers.

    "The end of the Cold War, in 1991, should have been the occasion for a fundamental reorientation of US guns-versus-butter policies… Alas, the blinders and arrogance of American imperial thinking prevented the United States from settling down to a new era of peace," the economist stressed in his article for The Boston Globe.

    All comments

    • Reply
      Mitach2002
      Policeman. Lol. Not even close.
      World terrorist. World destroyer. World mass murderers. That's more like it. Pure evil
    • Reply
      cast235
      I wouldn't sing VICTORY. It's too naive to think all will be fine. Just LOOK at the picture.

      EVIL president, GANGSTA KING OBAMA, sealed a pact to seal resources. Why? They know TRUMP will need resources to MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!!
      This sealing was to topple TRUMP.
      And more will happen. Who's at fault? TRUMP..That CAN"T SHUT UP!!

      Obama heard that about carbon mines etc, BAM!!, let's shut this out for him.

      About Russia, there is HIGH opposition in Washington. And well, I don't trust that all will be well.
      IF TRUMP as much of clean some sweat on a door, he will get impeached. So the pressures are there.
      Congress passed some sanctions to call attention.
      Russia should prep DEMANDS for normalization.
      JUST like the Suez CANAL, west wanted Crimea.

      He went and stole it... A BIG BEAR with Crimea held on back.

      Then when they were 2 week to two months to end Syria and KILL ASSAD and family, Russia bombed the terrorists and mercenaries to the stone age.

      The PUTIN unfortunately, showed the world their colors. And about the so called ..PLAN.. PUTIN will find them and SQUEAL THEM.
      And be careful. THE PUTIN is a MASTER OF DISGUISE!!!
    • Reply
      gbiyanju
      This man (Andreas Ruesch of Neue Zuercher Zeitung) is evil, while stating that Washington managed to MURDER Libyan Leader, Kadhafi, he still bemoans that Washington can no longer police the world??????????
      Police and murder, in a sane environment, do not match.
    • Reply
      michael
      world's policeman? More like world's bully boy. Or should that be mafiosi? :)
