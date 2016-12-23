Kiev Ready to Implement Ceasefire in Donbass Starting Saturday - Poroshenko

KIEV (Sputnik) — The silence regime is starting at midnight local time (22:00 GMT) on Saturday, December 24.

"I welcome the agreement, which was reached within the Trilateral Contact Group following my initiative to undertake additional measures towards establishing a comprehensive, sustainable and durable ceasefire starting from 24 December 2016… Ukraine confirms its readiness to fulfil this and other Minsk agreements," Poroshenko was quoted as saying in a statement published on the president's website.