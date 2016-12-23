Parliament Approval of Russian Military Police Deployment in Syria Unnecessary

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The Russian Defense Ministry announced earlier on Friday the deployment of a Russian military police battalion in Aleppo with a task to maintain security and order in the second-largest Syrian city recently liberated from terrorists.

"A separate approval by the Federation Council is not necessary as the deployment of the Russian armed forces in Syria has been already approved by a resolution adopted by our chamber in September 2015," said Vladimir Jabarov, first deputy chair of the Federation Council's Committee on Foreign Affairs.

On December 16, the Russian Defense Ministry's center for Syrian reconciliation said that the Syrian army operation to liberate Aleppo's eastern neighborhoods was over, and that Syrian government troops were eliminating separate hotbeds of militants' resistance. On Thursday, the Syrian army declared victory in Aleppo as the last convoy with militants left the city's east.