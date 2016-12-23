Russia Seeking New Constructive Relations With Washington - Kremlin

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Russia has never initiated and will never initiate an arms race, Moscow is seeking new constructive relations with the United States, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Friday.

"It is important that President [Vladimir] Putin said Russia has never initiated an arms race and Russia will never initiate an arms race," Peskov told RT.

"Russia is looking for new constructive relations with Washington, which will create an atmosphere of mutual trust," he said.