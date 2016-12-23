Trump Receives 'Very Nice' Letter From Putin: 'His Thoughts Are So Correct'

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Trump said that the thoughts expressed by Putin in the letter "are so correct."
"A very nice letter from Vladimir Putin; his thoughts are so correct. I hope both sides [United States and Russia] are able to live up to these thoughts, and we do not have to travel an alternate path," Trump said in a statement published by the Presidential Transition Team Communications team.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov also commented on the issue, saying that Putin sent Trump a letter with season's greetings and expressing hope that the two countries would repair ties.
"Putin did send Trump a congratulatory message on the occasion of Christmas and New Year, in which the Russian president also expressed hope for the normalization of bilateral relations," Peskov told RIA Novosti.
Putin expressed hope for restoring the US-Russia cooperation and taking it to a new level in his letter to US President-elect Donald Trump, released by Trump transition team on Friday.
"I hope that after you assume the position of the President of the United States of America we will be able – by acting in a constructive and pragmatic manner – to take real steps to restore the framework of bilateral cooperation in different areas as well as bring our level of collaboration on the international scene to a qualitatively new level," according to an unofficial translation of the letter.
Earlier in the day, Putin said during his annual year-end news conference that he agreed with Trump that Moscow-Washington ties are currently at their lowest level and it was necessary to take steps for their normalization.
He also said that he wants to visit the US if receive an invitation from Trump. He said that he expected Moscow to improve its relations with the US administration next year, including on security and economy.
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete In order to cover all the issues, Mr Putin letter maybe several to a dozen pages. Reply | 1 | Edit | Delete US-Russian relationship will make up my 2017 Reply | 2 | Edit | Delete If the US stops trying to bully Putin or degrade Russia's interests, it will be OK. There is no reason why mutually beneficial agreements can't be made and maintained. Reply | 3 | Edit | Delete I think it was unnecessary to suggest Putin's actions did not match his words. Russia certainly didn't start all of this confrontation. Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Books are lighthouses erected in the great sea of time and Political Friendship is the shore that allows weary and tired mariners to take a rest. Reply | 1 | Edit | Delete "and we do not have to travel an alternate path" Reply | 1 | Edit | Delete rasoj, That remark was completely unnecessary. I think that was the neocon contribution to the response. Trump will need to understand he can't keep neocons happy without being a bully. Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete jas, Agreed. If Trump is genuinely interested in starting off on good terms with Putin then he shouldn't use words like these. Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Drain the swamp, Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete [and we do not have to travel an alternate path] Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Some people are naive and lack critical thinking ability, therefore they need to trust in a hero, whether it is Obama, Trump or anyone else. Reply | 1 | Edit | Delete rasoj, Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete You shouldn't be telling people what words not to use,
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Rasoj, Rajoy? It would be nice to find out. Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete I'm sorry if this sounded overly harsh, but I think we have to counter people, Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Two Great Leaders engaged in Great Leadership! . . . . How refreshing!
Veiled threat from Trump? Let's hope not.
Of course he is, clever I mean. Both, Mr. Putin and Mr. Trump. Look:
www.whatdoesitmean.com/index2192.htm
Neither of them were born yesterday and neither of them will give up. After all, both believe in God Triune, unique in today's world leadership.
this is NOT in any way a veiled threat, but an acknowledgement
of how badly Obama f---'d up the so-called "reset" from 2009
going from farce & mis-spellings to deliberate provocations,
false allegations and unfairly blaming Russia for everything under the sun.
In other words, the "alternative path" was traveled by your hero Obama,
and Trump is hoping to actually improve US-Russia relations in truth and
fact; not just give fancy speeches, to later betray and render meaningless.
That is the problem the liberals face all over the world. They are absolutely sure that we, the deplorables, lack thinking ability so we need to be told whom to vote and what to do and how to do it.
but learn to interpret them properly.
Freedom of Speech is the foundation of life in the US,
not self censorship and political correctness.
You sound like an Obama fan, if you think he didn't already betray
the US-Russia reset, and everything else he said about Russia, too.
Trump is NOT Obama. Why are you here, telling people what
they should and shouldn't say?
What gives you the right to try to silence people?
What makes you think you have some superior
understanding or vision of what is permissible
or not permissible for other people to say?
There is a difference between expressing an opinion
and moralizing about political correctness.
You didn't express an opinion, but set yourself up as a moral enforcer
of political correctness based on a false presumption of threats.
In other words, Hillary and her political moralizms lost!
You should know better than to try to silence Trump.
I just want you to know, that not only do you not have that right,
but your perspective is totally wrong, on top of it.
What you falsely perceived as a "threat" was actually a criticism
of Obama betraying everything he promised to Russia after his
re-election. Yet, you falsely presume to have the authority to
decide what is permissible or not permissible to say, without
even knowing or understanding what is being talked about?
You have the right to express your opinions, but you do not
have the right to silence others opinions. You have not expressed
an opinion here, but just tried to judge and silence someone,
with a false threat accusation, without even knowing what was
being said here.
who try to create a false threat out of thin air, and then tell you that you are either not allowed to say certain things, or that you cannot express yourself in certain ways.
It is one thing to allow differing opinions to be expressed on an equal footing.
But, quite another, to presume some artificial "rules of expression" that MUST
be arbitrarily enforced, and then try to set yourself up as an enforcer of them
without even attempting to evaluate the context of what is actually being said,
or even allowing for alternative meanings of different words being said.
Obama was a really great communicator, but he got nothing done.
So, much for following the political correctness line. That's probably
why the Soviet Union fell. You gain your moral evaluative authority
by accomplishing real things first, not by enforcing some arbitrary
rules of expression or falsely inventing threats and then trying to
silence people, without even knowing what is being said.
When is enough going to be enough, with this political correctness nonsense?.
To all my colleagues on this Blog "Have a Very Happy and Safe Holiday Season!"
Lets hope. . . . no lets make. . . . . 2017 a much better year than the past 8 years put together.
Cheers!