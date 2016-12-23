Register
16:58 GMT +324 December 2016
Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    President Vladimir Putin meets with President of Syria Bashar al-Assad

    Putin Calls Assad to Congratulate With Aleppo Liberation

    © Sputnik/ Alexei Druzhinin
    Politics
    Get short URL
    8518161

    Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulated Syrian President Bashar Assad with the liberation of Aleppo during a phone conversation, the Kremlin said Friday, noting that the main task now is peace efforts.

    Supporters of Syria's President Bashar al-Assad carry their national flags and gesture as they tour the streets in celebration of what they say is the Syrian army's victory against the rebels in Aleppo, Syria December 12, 2016
    © REUTERS/ Omar Sanadiki
    'We Waited for This Day for Five Years': Aleppo Residents Celebrate Liberation (VIDEO)
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Putin also stressed that "now the main task is to focus on issues relating to promoting peaceful settlement, particularly by concluding an agreement on the comprehensive settlement of the Syrian crisis."

    "This success was made possible through the joint efforts of all those who united in the fight against international terrorism in Syria," Putin's message circulated by the Kremlin's press service stated.

    On December 16, the Russian Defense Ministry's center for Syrian reconciliation said that the Syrian army operation to liberate Aleppo's eastern neighborhoods was over, and that Syrian government troops were eliminating separate hotbeds of militants' resistance. On Thursday, the Syrian army declared victory in Aleppo as the last convoy with militants left the city's east.

    Related:

    Aleppo Twitter Girl Bana’s Father May Have Links to Daesh Terrorists (PHOTOS)
    Aleppo Liberation Would Not Have Been Possible 'Without Russia's Participation'
    Putin: Liberation of Aleppo Crucial Part of Normalization of Situation in Syria
    Operation to Retake Aleppo Conducted in Close Contact With Turkey, Iran – Shoigu
    Tags:
    Bashar al-Assad, Vladimir Putin, Syria, Aleppo
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      peaceactivist2
      When will Assad call Putin to congratulate him for liberation "SYRIA?"
    • Reply
      Michael Calvin
      The victory is a victory for humanity. Terrorism must never win
    • Reply
      cpascal1
      Hopefully, this means that the war in Syria will finally be over soon, and that the Syrian government has won.
    • Reply
      jas
      Syria and Russia prove that different cultures can cooperate if they respect each other. Unfortunately, to many Muslims are not doing enough about this terror problem. I understand that the US started it, but I also understand that my personal contact with Muslims indicate that they want to live in the US, but without people different than themselves.
    • Reply
      mounir.assi
      Humble man Mr Putin, and thanks to you and to all Russians, you are the saver against the devils. Bravo Russia. Bravo Bashar the Lion.
    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Most Magical Night of the Year: Moscow Getting Ready for New Year Celebrations
    Most Magical Night of the Year: Moscow Getting Ready for New Year Celebrations
    Obama Pushes for Last-Minute Regulations
    Obama Pushes Through Last-Minute Regulations Ahead of Trump
    Robots among people
    How Can You Tell a Robot From a Person?

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok