Putin Calls Assad to Congratulate With Aleppo Liberation

"This success was made possible through the joint efforts of all those who united in the fight against international terrorism in Syria," Putin's message circulated by the Kremlin's press service stated.
On December 16, the Russian Defense Ministry's center for Syrian reconciliation said that the Syrian army operation to liberate Aleppo's eastern neighborhoods was over, and that Syrian government troops were eliminating separate hotbeds of militants' resistance. On Thursday, the Syrian army declared victory in Aleppo as the last convoy with militants left the city's east.
All comments
Show new comments (0)
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete When will Assad call Putin to congratulate him for liberation "SYRIA?" Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete The victory is a victory for humanity. Terrorism must never win Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Hopefully, this means that the war in Syria will finally be over soon, and that the Syrian government has won. Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Syria and Russia prove that different cultures can cooperate if they respect each other. Unfortunately, to many Muslims are not doing enough about this terror problem. I understand that the US started it, but I also understand that my personal contact with Muslims indicate that they want to live in the US, but without people different than themselves. Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Humble man Mr Putin, and thanks to you and to all Russians, you are the saver against the devils. Bravo Russia. Bravo Bashar the Lion.
peaceactivist2
Michael Calvin
cpascal1
jas
mounir.assi