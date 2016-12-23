Putin Welcomes Announced Ceasefire in Southeast Ukraine - Kremlin

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The silence regime is starting at midnight local time (22:00 GMT) on Saturday, December 24.
"The Russian President welcomes the agreement reached in the [trilateral] Contact Group declaring a silence regime on the contact line in southeastern Ukraine," Peskov said.
Yes, but you just watch when Poroshenko finds that other shoe he threw after he was compelled to agree to the ceasefire on his way to his US renovated Humvee. Believe me, he is pi$$ed at the idea that his NATO tanks are not bulldozing through the streets of the Donbass area, ala Aleppo-style, before the end of this year. Biden would like to be there, too, in his best impersonation of General Patton.
marcanhalt