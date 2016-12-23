Palestine Against Egypt's Delaying UN Vote on Israel, Awaits Explanations

© AFP 2016/ TIMOTHY A. CLARY UN Security Council Ready to Vote on Israel Settlements Resolution Friday - French Envoy

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — On Thursday, the UN Security Council postponed a scheduled vote on draft resolution calling on Israel to stop the building of settlements in occupied Palestinian territories. Cairo, which circulated the resolution, agreed to postpone the draft after a phone call of US president-elect Donald Trump to President Abdel Fattah Sisi.

"Palestinians are against this [Cairo's] decision. Besides, there are several other countries in the UNSC that are saying that if Egypt does not handle the issue within a few days, they may initiate a vote," Nofal said.

The ambassador believes that Cairo decided to delay the voting over the US and Israeli pressure reminding that earlier on Thursday, US President-elect Donald Trump said the Security Council should veto the proposed resolution. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had previously urged the United States to veto the proposal.

Over 500,000 Jewish settlers live in the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, according to United Nations figures. The settlements are considered illegal by the United Nations, and West Bank territory is considered occupied territory by the International Court of Justice. The West Bank has been occupied by Israel since 1967.