US Commerce Dept Adds 23 Russian Entities to Sanctions List

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The sanctioned entities include Ekran Scientific Research Institute, Nizhegorodsky Scientific Research Institute of Radiotechnics, Ryazan State Instrument Enterprise and Transpetrochart.

"The twenty-three entities who are added to the Entity List have been determined by the US Government to be acting contrary to the national security or foreign policy interests of the United States," the document stated.

The Commerce Department explained that 15 entities were added because they operate in Russia’s arms or related materiel sector.

Moreover, seven of the sanctioned companies are subsidiaries of the Almaz-Antey Air Defense Concern, while eight others are affiliated with Concern Radio-Electronic Technologies, according to the document.

Russia has been targeted by several rounds of sanctions imposed by the United States, European Union and some of their allies in light of Crimea’s reunification with Russia in 2014 and due to Moscow's alleged involvement in the internal Ukrainian conflict.

Russia has repeatedly refuted US and EU claims of its alleged interference in Ukraine and called the imposition of sanctions a provocative move that can destabilize the region and the world.