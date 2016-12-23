UN Security Council Ready to Vote on Israel Settlements Resolution Friday

UNITED NATIONS (Sputnik) — The ambassador explained the resolution does not exclusively focus on settlements.

"We have a draft, it's a good one, it's a balanced text. My understanding is that will be today. And we are ready to have a vote," Delatter said.

"It also condemns the violence and terrorism. It also calls to prevent all incitement from the Palestinian side so this is a balanced text."

Delatter also noted the main goal of the UN Security Council was "to preserve and reaffirm the two state-solution" in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

On Wednesday, Egypt submitted a draft resolution calling on Israel to immediately halt all Jewish settlement activities in the West Bank and in East Jerusalem, which was expected to be voted on Thursday. However, on Thursday the UN Security Council postponed the vote.

Israel has recently pursued legislative proposals to legalize settler buildings on what Palestinians consider is their land. The bill has passed the first hearing.

More than 500,000 Jewish settlers live in the West Bank, including in East Jerusalem, according to the United Nations.