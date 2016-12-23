Putin Calls Ambassador Karlov’s Murder ‘Assault’ on Russia-Turkey Ties

© AFP 2016/ Natalia KOLESNIKOVA Russia to Ensure Thorough Investigation Into Murder of Ambassador to Turkey - Putin

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Ambassador to Turkey Andrey Karlov was shot dead by off-duty Turkish police officer Mevlut Mert Altintas on Monday at the opening of an art gallery exhibition in the Turkish capital.

"This was primarily an assault on Russia and Russian-Turkish relations. Frankly, I used to be skeptical about claims that our jet was shot down [in Syria in November 2015] without an order from Turkey’s top leadership but rather by people who wanted to damage Russian-Turkish ties," Putin said at the annual press conference.

"But the attack on the ambassador by a special operations officer got me thinking: I feel now it is possible that destructive elements could have found their way into social structures, including the law enforcement and the army," he admitted.

"Will this undermine the Russian-Turkish relationship? No, it won’t because we realize the importance of Russian-Turkish ties and will make every effort to deepen them," Putin vowed.