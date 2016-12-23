Russia Urges Turkish Colleagues to Take Envoy's Murder Probe Under Control

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Karlov was shot at an art gallery exhibition opening by Turkish off-duty police officer Mevlut Mert Altintas Monday. Three more people were also injured in the shooting. The Russian Foreign Ministry said it considered the attack a terrorist act.

“Within the framework of the bilateral cooperation group of the Federation Council and the Turkish parliament we called on our colleagues to take the investigation of this murder under parliamentary control,” Khapsirokov said at a parliamentary session.