Register
12:06 GMT +323 December 2016
Live
    Search
    LIVE:
    A rebel fighter fires a 23mm anti-aircraft gun from the back of a pick-up truck as a Syrian Airforce plane flies overhead during clashes between the rebels and pro-government troops on the outskirts of the northern city of Aleppo

    How Can Crimes in Syria Be Investigated by Those Who Were Not There?

    © AFP 2016/ DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS
    Politics
    Get short URL
    71105211

    The United Nations plans to establish a mechanism to investigate "grave crimes" committed in Syria, but political analyst Karine Gevorgyan told Radio Sputnik that the new commission "will hardly be unbiased" and could well be used "to settle scores."

    "The United Nations has often created numerous commissions for bureaucrats. A large team of experts will have to work for the commission. They will visit one country after another, receive some documents. No one knows how these documents will be assessed and whose evidence they will listen to," she said.

    The political analyst also warned that such a commission could be predisposed to reach a certain outcome rather than conduct an impartial investigation and sea where it leads the team.

    "This commission can hardly be unbiased.  I think this is a bureaucratic solution," she said, adding that this initiative "profanes serious work" and is meant to "settle scores" with those the commission does not see eye to eye on the issue.

    Buses are seen during an evacuation operation of Syrian rebel fighters and civilians from a opposition-held area of Aleppo towards rebel-held territory in the west of Aleppo's province
    © AFP 2016/ George OURFALIAN
    Syrian Army Now Fully Controls Aleppo as Last Militants Leave City's East (VIDEO)
    The resolution establishing the new mechanism was approved on Wednesday, with 105 countries voting yes. Fifteen nations, including Russia and China, did not support the measure, which Syria's envoy to the UN Bashar Jaafari described as a "flagrant interference in the internal affairs of a UN member state."

    "How is it possible that crimes committed in one country will be investigated by those who were not present in that country when such events took place?" Gevorgyan asked.

    The political analyst pointed to the attack on a UN humanitarian aid convoy near the Syrian city of Aleppo on September 19 as a prime case in point. On Thursday, the UN said that its findings were inconclusive and it could not identify those responsible for the incident. However, the investigators insisted that the convoy was destroyed in an "air attack."

    Syrians walk on a heavily damaged street in the rebel-held town of Douma, on the eastern outskirts of the capital Damascus
    © AFP 2016/ Sameer Al-Doumy
    Russia, Turkey, Iran Trying to Resolve Syrian Crisis, But There is a Key Obstacle
    "They still are unable to explain what happened. For some unknown reason they had said from the beginning that it was an air attack. However, all footage take at the site of the attack has created an impression that the trucks were shelled and not in an air raid since there were no craters. There are many questions," she said.

    US officials blamed Russia and Syria for the September 19 attack near Aleppo. The Russian Defense Ministry denied these allegations, saying that neither Russian, nor Syria aircraft carried out strikes.

    "Clearly, Syrian and Russian forces had nothing to do with it. Both countries have been supplying humanitarian aid to Aleppo. The obvious ignored UN Board of Inquiry question is why would they want it destroyed? Also unaddressed was who benefited from the attack – clearly not Syria or Russia," Chicago-based analyst Stephen Lendman asserted.

    Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!

    Related:

    State Department: Kerry 'Frustrated' With Outcome of US Policy in Syria
    Daesh Terrorists Burn Alive 2 Turkish Soldiers, Shoot Dead 2 Other Servicemen
    Hundreds Gather for Christmas Celebrations in Liberated Aleppo
    Russian Jets Launched 71,000 Strikes in Syria, Eliminating 35,000 Terrorists
    Tags:
    Syrian crisis, crimes, investigation, Syrian conflict, aid convoy, United Nations General Assembly, Syria
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      Gerry Hiles
      Whitewash coming up and/or findings against Syria and possibly Russia. I'll bet that after maybe a few years of "inquiry" not a single Western guilty-as-sin party will be brought to account.
    • Reply
      gbiyanju
      The Syarian government and its allies should denounce this witch hunting panel, refuse to allow them on Syrian soil, refuse to cooperate with it and level serious sanctions - from which recovery is not possible- against those countries that represent themselves on it. Period!
    • Reply
      dna1991
      UN is a failure. Let them not land in Syria
    • Reply
      sapper
      Watch out Russia, someone in Washington burnt the toast again!!!
    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    A serviceman patrols on the Grand-Place (Groote Markt) on the sidelines of the winter wonders Christmas market, in Brussels
    Concrete Blocks and Police Cordons: Christmas Markets in 2016 Europe
    Santa's Summer Comes Early
    Warming North Pole Means Danger Ahead for Santa
    Robots among people
    How Can You Tell a Robot From a Person?

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok