Register
03:23 GMT +323 December 2016
Live
    Search
    U.S. President-elect Donald Trump

    In Nixon's Footsteps: Trump Offers Carrots to Russia, Sticks to China

    © REUTERS/ Mark Kauzlarich
    Politics
    Get short URL
    890090

    US President-elect Donald Trump is following in the footsteps of ex-President Richard Nixon and former Secretary of State Henry Kissinger by seeking to drive a wedge between Russia and China, Brazilian journalist Jaime Spitzcovsky suggests his article for Folha De S.Paulo. However, Trump has his own way of doing this.

    It seems that US President-elect Donald Trump is going to play a role similar to that of Richard Nixon while maintaining relations with Russia and China, Brazilian journalist Jaime Spitzcovsky believes.

    "Back in the 1970s, during the Cold War, the United States decided to end ideological hostilities [with China] and strike a compromise with the regime of Mao Zedong in order to isolate its longstanding enemy — the Soviet Union," Spitzcovsky noted in his article for Folha De S.Paulo.

    Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump takes the stage for a campaign event at Fredericksburg Expo Center August 20, 2016 in Fredericksburg, Virginia
    © AFP 2016/ MOLLY RILEY
    Political Intrigue Deepens Over Trump's Strategy for Syria, China
    However, Trump has moved the goalposts. He is likely to establish an alliance with Moscow to exert pressure on Beijing, the Brazilian journalist suggested.

    "In recent decades, the Washington-Moscow-Beijing triangle played a decisive role in the struggle for world dominance. All three countries are still major [geopolitical] actors, but the circumstances which determine interaction between them, are changing," Spitzcovsky pointed out.

    The journalist recalled that Nixon managed to drive a wedge between China and the USSR. According to Spitzcovsky, then US Secretary of State Henry Kissinger was the mastermind behind Washington's charm offensive against Beijing.

    "Nixon's visit to China in 1972 was an earth-shattering geo-political event that transformed global diplomacy," Tom McGregor, Commentator and Editor at China Network Television (CNTV) noted in an interview with Sputnik last week.

    "China opened its doors to the West and after Mao's [Zedong] death, Beijing has embarked on free market reforms and opening up policy," he highlighted.

    US president Richard Nixon (L) toasts with Chinese Prime Minister, Chou En Lai (R) in February 1972 in Beijing during his official visit in China. (File)
    © AFP 2016/
    US president Richard Nixon (L) toasts with Chinese Prime Minister, Chou En Lai (R) in February 1972 in Beijing during his official visit in China. (File)

    In contrast, Trump has signaled that he does not consider Russia the US' 'number one enemy' while shifting his focus to China, Spitzcovsky stressed, adding that in the eyes of the US President-elect Beijing poses a serious challenge to the US.

    Indeed, on Tuesday Foreign Policy magazine published a leaked memo outlining Trump's "top defense priorities." Incredible as it may seem, the memo makes no mention of Russia.

    "Besides placing an emphasis on budgetary issues, 'force strength,' and counterterrorism in Iraq and Syria, the memo noted other briefings between the Defense Department and the Trump transition team on China and North Korea. But Russia was not mentioned," the media outlet reported.

    Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump smiles during a town hall, Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2016, in Virginia Beach, Va.
    © AP Photo/ Evan Vucci
    Will Trump 'Try to Drive a Wedge Between China and Russia'?
    In the course of his election campaign Trump had repeatedly stated that he could strike a compromise with Moscow.

    Remarkably, in June 2015, Donald Trump highlighted in his interview on The O'Reilly Factor: "You can't have everybody hating you. The whole world hates us. One of the things that I heard for years and years, never drive Russia and China together, and Obama has done that."

    Spitzcovsky noted that the US President-elect has already begun to "tease the Dragon" by his controversial remarks on US-Taiwanese relations and the "One China" policy.

    According to the Brazilian journalist, Terry Branstad, appointed by Trump as US ambassador to China, will have to take on the role of a "firefighter" to smooth over tensions between Washington and Beijing.

    The question then arises whether Moscow will go by the rules set by Trump and follow in Mao's footsteps. However, according to Petr Akopov of Vzglyad, it is highly unlikely, given Russo-Chinese mutual geopolitical interests in Eurasia.

    Related:

    Mainstream Media Hopping Mad Trump National Security Memo Doesn't Mention Russia
    Poking the Dragon: Trump Wants China 'to Lose Temper, Waste Energy'
    Trump's Asian Pivot: 'US to Jump on One Belt, One Road Bandwagon'
    Tags:
    One China policy, US foreign policy, US hegemony, 2016 US Presidential election, Terry Branstad, Richard Nixon, Mao Zedong, Donald Trump, Henry Kissinger, Democratic Republic of North Korea (DPRK), USSR, China, Syria, Iraq, United States, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      jas
      I hope not. China and Russia are friends. Again, Trump NEVER said he had a problem with China. Obama is the one who has problems with everyone, not Trump.

      As a predominantly European-based culture, the us is most compatible with Russia. It's a great fit. Many in the US already have Russian friends and family.
    • Reply
      mounir.assi
      He will have the stick on his head, as China and Russia are one. An other fullish American president, a bullshiter.
    • Reply
      tom.hanko
      So he does as expected.
    • Reply
      enrique_costas
      Donald Trump also wants to cooperate with China and the rest of APEC but with reciprocity, on more equial terms, so the U.S. opens its market if other countries open their markets too at the same level. In fact, both America and Russia share the same mission as a link between the Atlantic and the Pacific, between Europe and China. And that is why America has to rebuild its national infraestructure in a New Manifest Destiny to reach the Pacific.
    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    A serviceman patrols on the Grand-Place (Groote Markt) on the sidelines of the winter wonders Christmas market, in Brussels
    Concrete Blocks and Police Cordons: Christmas Markets in 2016 Europe
    Santa's Summer Comes Early
    Warming North Pole Means Danger Ahead for Santa
    Robots among people
    How Can You Tell a Robot From a Person?

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok