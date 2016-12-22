ISU Moves Speed Skating World Cup From Russian Chelyabinsk Amid McLaren Report

© REUTERS/ Neil Hall Russia Agrees With IOC Decision on McLaren Report – Deputy Prime Minister

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Chelyabinsk was expected to host the sports event on March 10-12, 2017.

"The ISU Council decided to move the ISU World Cup Speed Skating planned to be held in Chelyabinsk, Russia, on March 10-12, 2017 to another country and location which remains to be confirmed shortly," the statement said.

According to the statement, the publication of the report has created the uncertainty and "the focus of the Event would not be on the sport but rather accusations and controversies"

"The ISU Council concluded that during this difficult time and extraordinary circumstances it is prudent not to organize such an ISU Event in Russia at this time," the statement added.