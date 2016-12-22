All Members of ISSG Task Forces Welcome Outcome of Russia-Turkey-Iran Talks

GENEVA (Sputnik) — The foreign ministers of Russia, Iran and Turkey adopted a joint statement on Tuesday to revive the political process to end the conflict in Syria. The document reaffirms respect for Syria's sovereignty and territorial integrity.
"All the members of the [task] groups welcomed the trilateral negotiations between Russia, Iran and Turkey, aimed at solely peaceful settlement of the Syrian issue under the framework of the UN Security Council resolutions," the source said.
