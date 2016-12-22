Minsk Ready to Continue Cooperation With OSCE on Electoral Issues

MINSK (Sputnik) — Earlier this year, Belarusian authorities invited an OSCE delegation to observe the September 11 parliamentary elections in the country. As a result, an Election Observation Mission was deployed to monitor the electoral process. It has presented the findings and recommendations in the report.

"Vladimir Makei noted the high level of interaction between Belarus and the OSCE/ODIHR [the Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights] and OSCE PA [Parliamentary Assembly] reached over the past few years and confirmed the readiness of the Belarusian side to continue a constructive dialogue and cooperation with the OSCE institutions on electoral and other issues," the statement read.

The recommendations given in the report suggested taking steps to bring the Belarusian election legislation in line with the international standards and OSCE commitments. Particularly, the delegation recommended to take into an equal playing field for contenders, genuine competition and free expression of voters’ will.

Since the first parliamentary elections in Belarus, the West has been considering the country's elections undemocratic, partially due to the fact opposition could not make it to the parliament. Only in 2016 could opposition representatives obtain a deputy's seat. Still, the election was not called completely transparent by the OSCE.