MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Steinmeier also welcomed the UN General Assembly’s decision to establish an independent body for better documentation of war crimes perpetrated in Syria.

"That is good and important that the UN Security Council decided that evacuation of women men and children from Aleppo must be monitored by UN observers. Now it is necessary to send urgently needed additional UN employees and to guarantee that the observers will be able to work without obstacles," Steinmeier said.

"War crimes in Syria must not remain unpunished," Steinmeier added.

On December 16, the Russian Defense Ministry's center for Syrian reconciliation said that the Syrian army operation to liberate the eastern neighborhoods of the Syrian city of Aleppo was over, and that Syrian government troops were eliminating separate hotbeds of militant resistance.

On Monday, the UN Security Council adopted a draft resolution on monitoring evacuations in Aleppo after it held extensive consultations the day before. The resolution in based on the French and Russian proposals regarding best ways to implement and monitor evacuations on the ground.