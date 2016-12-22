UNSC Postpones Vote on Israeli Settlement Resolution - Diplomatic Source

UNITED NATIONS (Sputnik) — The draft resolution, circulated by Egypt, states that Israel should "immediately and completely cease all settlement activities in the occupied Palestinian territory, including East Jerusalem."

"The vote is postponed, the date is yet unknown," the source stated.

Voting on the resolution, which says the settlements violate international law, was scheduled for Thursday afternoon.

© AFP 2016/ AHMAD GHARABLI Trump Urges United Nations to Veto Resolution on Israel Settlements

Earlier on Thursday, US President-elect Donald Trump said the Security Council should veto the proposed resolution. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had previously urged the United States to veto the proposal.

Over 500,000 Jewish settlers live in the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, according to United Nations figures. The settlements are considered illegal by the United Nations, and West Bank territory is considered occupied territory by the International Court of Justice. The West Bank has been occupied by Israel since 1967.