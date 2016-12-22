Register
22 December 2016
    A general view taken on March 29, 2016 shows Israeli construction cranes and excavators at a building site of new housing units in the Jewish settlement of Neve Yaakov, in the northern area of east Jerusalem

    Trump Urges United Nations to Veto Resolution on Israel Settlements

    The United Nations Security Council should veto a proposed resolution calling on Israel to stop the building of settlements, US President-elect Donald Trump said in a statement on Thursday.

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The draft resolution, circulated by Egypt, states that Israel should "immediately and completely cease all settlement activities in the occupied Palestinian territory, including East Jerusalem."According to the draft, the settlements have "no legal validity" and violate international law.

    Before the vote, Israel urged the United States not allow the UN Security Council to adopt this document.

    "The resolution being considered at the United Nations Security Council regarding Israel should be vetoed," Trump stated.

    In early December, it was announced that the Arab countries had completed work on a draft resolution condemning the Israeli settlement activities as illegal.

    Later on Thursday, the UN Security Council is expected to vote on a resolution demanding that Israel stop building settlements in occupied Palestinian territories.

    Trump noted that US policy maintains peace between Israelis and the Palestinians "will only come through direct negotiations between the parties, and not through the imposition of terms by the United Nations."

    He added that the resolution puts Israel in a "poor negotiating position" and said it was "unfair" to Israelis.

    In a Twitter message on Wednesday, Israeli President Benjamin Netanyahu urged the United States to veto the resolution.

    Over 500,000 Jewish settlers live in the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, according to United Nations figures. The settlements are considered illegal by the United Nations, and West Bank territory is considered occupied territory by the International Court of Justice. The West Bank has been occupied by Israel since 1967.

    draft resolution, UN International Court of Justice, UN Security Council, Benjamin Netanyahu, Donald Trump, East Jerusalem, West Bank, Palestine, Israel, United States
      MirDay
      To continually do Israel's bidding without any 'quid pro quo'
      is to be owned by them & the rest of the Jewish Mafia.
      Trump was elected to 'make America great again'...
      not continue catering/funding illegal/immoral Israeli
      hegemony in Palestine.
      rodneswicksculptor
      It's UNFAIR to the Israeli"s!?!?!! What about the Palestinian's!!!!!!!!!!
