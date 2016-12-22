Russia Works to Adopt Constructive Agenda Under Trump's Leadership - Deputy FM

"Of course, we are actively working on that which can make up a constructive agenda in our relations after the arrival of the new administration," Ryabkov told RIA Novosti.
Russia maintains no contacts with US President-elect Donald Trump's transition team but "signals have been sent" and due preparations will be made for a high-level meeting, Ryabkov said.
"There are no contacts with the Trump team, I reiterate it. The so-called transition groups are working in US agencies. All signals have been sent."
Ryabkov surmised that the first meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Trump could be held either in Russia, the United States or on the sidelines of a third country.
"I am confident that proper preparations for the meeting will be carried out on both sides, including on the content and the agenda," he said.
"It is a long way to go. Second, we do not know what the preferences of the next administration regarding organizational forms will be," Ryabkov told RIA Novosti when asked about the possibility of the resumption of the bilateral commission's work.
He said "there may be other schemes too," adding that "we do not predetermine anything."
All comments
Show new comments (0)