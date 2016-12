© AFP 2016/ JOSEPH EID Fate of Assad 'Red Line' for Iranian Leadership in Syria Crisis Settlement

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The foreign ministers of Russia, Iran and Turkey adopted a joint statement on Tuesday to revive the political process to end the conflict in Syria. The document reaffirms respect for Syria's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

"The subject mentioned is not discussed at the moment, there are more urgent affairs," Ryabkov said in an interview with RIA Novosti, answering a question whether the fate of Assad had been discussed.

The evacuation process in Aleppo, the recapture of Palmyra and the renewal of the political process require immediate attention over whether Assad should step down or continue serving his term, Ryabkov added.