Russia Prefers to Work With Parties Able to Influence Situation in Syria

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Speaking to RIA Novosti, Ryabkov said that the United States demonstrated inability to ensure implementation of agreements on Syria, and "in this situation a need arose to find ways to work with those who are really able to influence the situation on the ground."

"If the United States presently are ready to progress in the peaceful course, in the course of alleviation of the humanitarian situation, preventing incidents with ‘redirection’ of terrorists from one target to another, and redirecting them from one region to another … then there are opportunities for cooperation," Ryabkov said.