Easier for Obama to Blame Russia for Cyberattacks Than to Focus on Own Promises

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — In October, Washington accused Moscow of having hacked email servers of US citizens and organizations following numerous media reports about the attacks of Russian hackers on the Democratic National Committee (DNC), among other organizations. Moscow denied the accusations, with Peskov saying that the US allegations were "nonsense."

"It is easier to impose the image of some kind of a diabolical enemy and to demonize our country and our leader President Putin [than] to sum up the results of his presidency, talk about what has been achieved," Peskov said in an interview with the Rossiya-24 broadcaster.

US President Barack Obama said Tuesday that "Russia trying to influence our elections dates back to the Soviet Union."

