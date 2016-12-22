Easier for Obama to Blame Russia for Cyberattacks Than to Focus on Own Promises

"It is easier to impose the image of some kind of a diabolical enemy and to demonize our country and our leader President Putin [than] to sum up the results of his presidency, talk about what has been achieved," Peskov said in an interview with the Rossiya-24 broadcaster.
US President Barack Obama said Tuesday that "Russia trying to influence our elections dates back to the Soviet Union."
