Murder of Russian Ambassador in Turkey Aggravated Regional Situation - Official

© Sputnik/ VAleriy Sharifulin/ITAR-TASS Putin Pays Last Respects to Ambassador Murdered in Turkey

MINSK (Sputnik) — The murder of Russian Ambassador Andrey Karlov in Turkey has exacerbated the political and operational situation in the region, Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) Deputy Director Evgeny Sysoev said on Thursday.

"This is not just a cowardly crime, this is an event that significantly intensified the operational and the political situation," Sysoev told reporters in Minsk.

Karlov was shot at an art gallery exhibition opening by Turkish off-duty police officer Mevlut Mert Altintas on Monday. Three more people were also injured in the shooting. The Russian Foreign Ministry said it considered the attack a terrorist act.

According to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, a joint Turkish-Russian investigative commission is conducting a probe into the murder.