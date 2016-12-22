Register
    US troops land with parachutes at the military compound near Torun, central Poland, on June 7, 2016, as part of the NATO Anaconda-16 military exercise.

    NATO Intensifies Drills Directed Against Russia - Russian Defense Minister

    © AFP 2016/ JANEK SKARZYNSKI
    672709

    NATO has doubled the intensity of military exercises, most of which are directed against Russia, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said Thursday at an expanded Defense Ministry board meeting.

    Soldiers park their amphibious vehicles on a ship as they participate in a massive amphibious landing during NATO sea exercises BALTOPS 2015 that are to reassure the Baltic Sea region allies in the face of a resurgent Russia, in Ustka, Poland, Wednesday, June 17, 2015
    © AP Photo/ Czarek Sokolowski
    NATO Creeping Toward Russian Borders Citing Alleged Threat From Moscow
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — NATO, instead of the joint fight against terrorism, has declared Russia its main threat and is increasing its military activity near Russian borders, Shoigu said.

    "Instead of uniting efforts against the common global evil — terrorism — NATO declared Russia the main threat and continues to increase its military potential near our borders," Shoigu said.

    "Under this pretext, the budget of the North Atlantic alliance's countries has been increased by $26 billion and amounted to 918 billion. NATO leaders decided to deploy four reinforced battalions and tactical groups next year in the Baltic states and Poland, and to deploy and maintain an armored brigade of US ground forces on the territory of several countries in Eastern Europe," he said.

    "NATO has doubled the intensity of military exercises, most of which are anti-Russian. The armed forces of the United Kingdom began to use Russian-made tanks and military uniforms of the Russian army for the designation of the enemy at the Salisbury Plain range," Shoigu said.

    This April 2, 2009 file photo shows shadows cast on a wall decorated with the NATO logo and flags of NATO countries in Strasbourg, eastern France, before the start of the NATO summit which marked the organisation's 60th anniversary.
    © AFP 2016/ Jean-Christophe Verhaegen
    NATO-Russia Trust at Minimum Level Since End of Cold War – General Staff Chief
    He said the NATO's presence near the Russian borders has grown threefold in the past 10 years and eightfold along the country's western borders.

    Since 2014, NATO has been building up its military presence in Europe, especially in Eastern European countries neighboring Russia, using Moscow’s alleged interference in the Ukrainian conflict as a pretext. Moscow has repeatedly denied the claims and warned NATO that the military buildup on Russia’s borders is provocative and threatens the existing strategic balance of power.

    During the last NATO summit in July, NATO resolved to strengthen its military presence in Eastern Europe on a rotational basis with four battalions in Poland and in the Baltic nations. During the 2014 summit, NATO established a 5,000-strong Very High Readiness Joint Task Force in response to the alleged Russian threat.

      landauroj
      Do not worry! NATO needs to justify the taxpayer money expenditure in something. Keeping these war games on will hep to keep unemployment down in the EU. Many businesses are prospering with these type of games. Another motive is to trick Russia going into a arm raise. This is good for the USA, because Russia will have to expend money in this threat.
