© Sputnik/ Valeriy Melnikov Assad: Sanctions Imposed on Syria More Damaging Than Jihadists

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The draft resolution will demand asset freezes and travel bans for four Syrian officials and 10 entities, including a center linked to development of chemical weapons.

French and British envoys said they would call for a ban on "direct and indirect supplies, sales or transfer" of helicopters and their spare parts, but expect Russia to veto the document.

Syria has been hit with rounds of Western sanctions for years over accusations that its government exercised violence against its own people. Last spring, the European Union extended until June 2017 curbs on Syria linked to investment, oil production and trade.