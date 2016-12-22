Date of Austrian Foreign Minister's January Visit to Moscow Still Unspecified

© AFP 2016/ BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI Pakistan's Top Diplomat Expected to Visit Moscow for Afghanistan Talks Dec. 27

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Earlier this month, the Russian Foreign Ministry said that Kurz was expected to visit Moscow in January 2017.

"I can confirm that Sebastian Kurz will travel to Moscow in the course of January as Chairman-in-Office of the OSCE, the exact date is still open, probably mid-January," Berchtold said.

Berchtold added that the foreign minister's visit would come as part of Kurz's activities in his role of the incoming chairperson of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE), which he officially takes from January 1.

"The whole range of OSCE-issues will therefore be discussed," Berchtold noted.

In Moscow, Kurz will hold discussions with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov. Last time, the Russian and Austrian foreign ministers held bilateral talks on December 8 in Hamburg on the sidelines of the OSCE Ministerial Council.