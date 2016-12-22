S Korea to Seek Cooperation With Trump Administration on N Korea Issue

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Since the end of the Korean War in 1953, two Koreas have been divided by a demilitarized zone. The conflict is formally ongoing, as the sides signed an armistice, and not a peace treaty, at the end of the war. The process towards a potential Korean reunification was started by the 2000 North–South Joint Declaration, but the relations between the two Koreas later deteriorated as the North declared itself a nuclear power in 2005, and has since conducted a number of nuclear and missile tests.

Trump's presidency will officially begin on January 20 after his inauguration.

"We will closely talk not just with the Obama administration but also with the Trump administration in a way that will produce a swift and unified response to [North Korea's] nuclear threat and other issues," Yun said, as quoted by the Yonhap news agency.

According to the media outlet, Yun noted that South Korea's outreach to the United States will not only consist of a discussion on policy consistency against North Korea, but also a continued dialogue of coordination on other major policies moving forward.

