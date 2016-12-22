Register
    Marine Le Pen, French National Front (FN) political party leader, delivers a statement on U.S. election results at the party headquarters in Nanterre, France, November 9, 2016

    US Election, Changes in EU Will Help to Create Constructive Ties With Russia

    © REUTERS/ Charles Platiau
    Politics
    0 8511

    Donald Trump's election as next President of the United States and the weakening "pro-European dogma" should help improve relations with Russia, France's presidential candidate Marine Le Pen said.

    PARIS (Sputnik) — Trump began making enemies among members of Washington's anti-Russian establishment soon after he began his presidential campaign last summer, dispatching over a dozen Republican opponents before moving on to take on Democratic Party nominee Hillary Clinton.

    Chinese Foreign minister Wang Yi
    © AFP 2016/ MANAN VATSYAYANA
    China Warns of Potential Difficulties in Ties With US Amid Trump Election

    "Donald Trump's rise to power and the weakening of pro-European dogma, the end of Germany's superiority in the European continent, should contribute greatly to the establishment of more constructive and balanced relations with Russia, particularly on the issue of the Syrian conflict, but also on all tensions that exist now," Le Pen told RIA Novosti.

    Soldiers park their amphibious vehicles on a ship as they participate in a massive amphibious landing during NATO sea exercises BALTOPS 2015 that are to reassure the Baltic Sea region allies in the face of a resurgent Russia, in Ustka, Poland, Wednesday, June 17, 2015
    © AP Photo/ Czarek Sokolowski
    NATO Creeping Toward Russian Borders Citing Alleged Threat From Moscow
    To that end, Le Pen pledged to "restore the independence of French diplomacy" in the event of her victory next spring.

    "We are moving toward a multipolar, more balanced world," the far-right National Front party leader observed. "France had a tendency to make sure that its voice was very special in the chorus of other nations… This means that we have to step back from our obedience to the US, to whom we blindly submit."

    Commenting on Trump's skepticism toward the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), Le Pen urged to "think about the utility of the French presence in system."

    "In any case, it is obvious to me that NATO should not in any way pose a threat to Russia: the Cold War is long over," she said.

    Tags:
    US diplomacy, NATO, European Union, Hillary Clinton, Vladimir Putin, Donald Trump, Marine Le Pen, United States, Russia
