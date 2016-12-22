US Election, Changes in EU Will Help to Create Constructive Ties With Russia

PARIS (Sputnik) — Trump began making enemies among members of Washington's anti-Russian establishment soon after he began his presidential campaign last summer, dispatching over a dozen Republican opponents before moving on to take on Democratic Party nominee Hillary Clinton.

"Donald Trump's rise to power and the weakening of pro-European dogma, the end of Germany's superiority in the European continent, should contribute greatly to the establishment of more constructive and balanced relations with Russia, particularly on the issue of the Syrian conflict, but also on all tensions that exist now," Le Pen told RIA Novosti.

To that end, Le Pen pledged to "restore the independence of French diplomacy" in the event of her victory next spring.

"We are moving toward a multipolar, more balanced world," the far-right National Front party leader observed. "France had a tendency to make sure that its voice was very special in the chorus of other nations… This means that we have to step back from our obedience to the US, to whom we blindly submit."

Commenting on Trump's skepticism toward the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), Le Pen urged to "think about the utility of the French presence in system."

"In any case, it is obvious to me that NATO should not in any way pose a threat to Russia: the Cold War is long over," she said.

