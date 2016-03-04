Moscow, Beijing Concerned Over US Deploying THAAD System to S Korea

Moscow and Beijing consider the US intention to deploy the THAAD anti-ballistic missile system in South Korea is threatening to Northeast Asian security, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement Friday.

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Earlier in the day, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Igor Morgulov met Chinese Assistant Foreign Minister Kong Xuanyou to discuss security in the Northeast Asian region after North Korea conducted a nuclear test in January its fourth to date, and launched a ballistic missile in February.

The United States stepped up efforts at deploying strategic weaponry in South Korea in response to the North Korean violations of UN resolutions.

"[The top diplomats stressed the negative impact of plans to deploy the US THAAD missile defense systems in the Republic of Korea, on the military-political situation in Northeast Asia," the ministry said.

According to the ministry, Moscow and Beijing agreed that confrontation and arms race in the region is inadmissible.