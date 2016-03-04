Register
17:16 GMT +312 March 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (R) speaks with US President Barack Obama (L) during a bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the G20 Turkey Leaders Summit in Antalya. (File)

    How Muslim Brotherhood May Lead to ‘New Conflict Between US and Turkey’

    © AFP 2018/ Yasin Bulbul
    Politics
    Get short URL
    8334

    The deputy leader of the Turkish Republican People's Party (CHP), Erdogan Toprak, in his weekly report on the parliamentary agenda brought up the topics of the Turkish ruling AKP party’s foreign policy and recent statements of the president and prime minister.

    In his report, Toprak mentioned that if the US officially recognizes the Muslim Brotherhood as a terrorist organization, relations between Turkey and the US may experience new and more serious tensions.

    Regarding the terrorist organizations Daesh and Jabhat- al-Nusra, the report said that at the very beginning of the military operations in Syria, the entire international community recognized the two groups as radical Islamist terrorist organizations. The two groups were included in the corresponding list for all these years, but were not officially announced by the government of Justice and Development Party (AKP) as terrorists.

    Only after the terrorist attack in Turkey's Reyhanlı, the government recognized al-Nusra an extremist group and after the explosion in Suruç, an official statement about the need to combat Daesh was voiced.

    Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan makes a speech during a meeting in Ankara, Turkey February 17, 2016, in this handout photo provided by the Presidential Palace
    © REUTERS/ Murat Cetinmuhurdar/Presidential Palace
    Breaking Bad? Erdogan's 'Willful' Foreign Policy 'Bemuses' Turkey's Allies
    Almost immediately after Turkey expressed its determination to fight Daesh, there were attacks in Diyarbakir, Ankara and Istanbul, the report noted.

    The AKP leadership for the past 14 years in power has been supporting organizations, which most of the world has recognized as terrorists.

    The report stated that, “In 14 years of its rule, the AKP maintained close relations and assisted Muslim Brotherhood, which is recognized as a terrorist organization by Egypt.”

    Furthermore, the AKP established close cooperation and friendly relations with Hamas, a recognized terrorist group in Israel.

    It also acted as a host country by providing housing, protection, a company car and an office to Tariq al-Hashimi, who was accused by the Iraqi authorities of involvement in terrorist activities.

    The report further talks about the support that AKP provides in terms of arms, money, ammunition, construction of camps for training of Daesh, al-Nusra, Ahrar al-Sham and the Free Syrian Army, which official Damascus considers as terrorist groups.

    The AKP also provided support for radical Islamists in Libya, helping them with weapons, money and also an opportunity to stay in Turkey.

    "Considering all of the above, how should one respond to the statements by the Turkish President, Prime Minister and the AKP government, which accuses the Syrian Kurdish Democratic Union Party of terrorism?" Toprak said.

    Riot police use a water cannon to disperse stone throwing Kurdish demonstrators during a protest against the curfew in Sur district, in the southeastern city of Diyarbakir, Turkey, December 22, 2015
    © REUTERS/ Sertac Kayar
    Has Erdogan's 'Reckless Policy' Brought Turkey to the Brink of Civil War?
    Toprak also expressed the view that in the near future there is a danger of a new conflict of interest in the fight against terrorism between the AKP government, President Erdogan and Prime Minister Davutoglu on the one hand and the US leadership on the other.

    MP justifies his opinion based on the decision of the US House of Justice to the Commission to recognize the Muslim Brotherhood as a terrorist organization by including it in the appropriate list.

    The bill also stated that the group is recognized as a terrorist organization, in particularly in the countries such as Egypt, Syria, Saudi Arabia, Russia and the United Arab Emirates.

    Toprak said that if the bill gets approved by the General Assembly, the House of Representatives and the Senate, the “Erdogan-Davutoglu tandem known for its active support of the Muslim Brotherhood, will be in the position of an accomplice of a terrorist organization,” the report noted.

    Related:

    Bitter Reality: Erdogan's Policies Transforming Turkey Into 'Rogue State'
    Could Turkey's Top Court Undermine Erdogan's 'Quest for Unlimited Power'?
    Erdogan Accuses Turkey's Constitutional Court of Breaching Constitution
    'Too Many Enemies': Erdogan Believes Turkey 'Has the Right' to Invade Syria
    Tags:
    Islamic radicals, tensions, cooperation, Daesh, Justice and Development Party (AKP), Muslim Brotherhood, Erdogan Toprak, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Turkey
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    27th Old-timer Gallery Car Show in Pictures
    27th 'Old-Timer Gallery' Car Show in Pictures
    15-Day Countdown
    15-Day Countdown
    Improvement of the Russian Armed Forces
    Russian Armed Forces: Today and Tomorrow
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok