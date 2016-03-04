White House Warns N Korea to Refrain From Provocative Actions

The US urges North Korea to refrain from provocations after Kim Jong-un said he was readying the country's nuclear weapons.

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The United States is warning North Korea to refrain from any further provocative actions after the country’s leader Kim Jong-un said he was readying its nuclear weapons after the UN Security Council expanded sanctions on Pyongyang, White House spokesperson Josh Earnest said during a press briefing on Friday.

"The kinds of comments and provocative actions that we’ve seen out of Pyongyang in the last 36 hours or so are not new, and we continue to urge the North Korean regime to refrain from provocative actions and statements that tend to aggravate tensions," Earnest stated.

The White House spokesperson noted although it was "too early to tell" whether the expanded Security Council sanctions had had any effect on North Korea, the country should fulfill international obligations regarding its nuclear program.