White House Warns N Korea to Refrain From Provocative Actions

"The kinds of comments and provocative actions that we’ve seen out of Pyongyang in the last 36 hours or so are not new, and we continue to urge the North Korean regime to refrain from provocative actions and statements that tend to aggravate tensions," Earnest stated.
The White House spokesperson noted although it was "too early to tell" whether the expanded Security Council sanctions had had any effect on North Korea, the country should fulfill international obligations regarding its nuclear program.
All comments
Show new comments (0)