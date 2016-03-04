India Files Complaint to WTO Over US Visa Fees, Caps

India has filed a complaint with the World Trade Organization (WTO) against the United States for limiting the number of visas issued to Indians and raising fees for several categories of temporary work visas.

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — India-US relations have suffered some setbacks in recent years. In 2005, US authorities denied a request for a US visa from Narendra Modi before he was elected prime minister in 2014.

The WTO said Friday that India had initiated "dispute proceedings" against the United States, claiming Washington’s steps "appear to be inconsistent with US commitments under the General Agreement on Trade in Services."

Delhi is demanding consultations with Washington on the issue, which will give them an opportunity to discuss the matter and to find a satisfactory solution without proceeding with litigation.