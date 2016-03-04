Syrian Opposition Group Doubts Syria Peace Talks to Resume on March 9

De Mistura added that there were no set preconditions for the restart of the peace talks in Geneva, except for the complex logistics.
"UN Envoy de Mistura proposed resumption of #Genevaiii on March 9 — but #HNC believes that the current conditions don't allow it," Syria Opposition High Negotiations Committee quoted Hijab in its Twitter blog.
The UN-brokered Syrian peace talks were set to restart in Geneva on March 7 after being postponed in early February because of the parties’ inability to reach compromise on a number of issues.
