17:18 GMT +312 March 2018
    High Negotiations Committee (HNC) (Syrian opposition body) supporters hold a Syrian flag during a press conference on Syrian peace talks at the Place des Nations outside of the United Nations Offices on February 2, 2016 in Geneva.

    Syrian Opposition Group Doubts Syria Peace Talks to Resume on March 9

    Riyadh-backed Syrian opposition coordinator Riad Hijab said Friday the current truce conditions in Syria were not favorable for the resumption of Geneva talks on Syrian reconciliation on March 9.

    United Nations (UN) special envoy Staffan de Mistura (2nd L) sits facing Syria's main opposition group during Syrian peace talks at the UN Offices in Geneva on February 1, 2016
    March 9 ‘Penciled Date’ for New Round of Syria Peace Talks
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — On Thursday, UN Syria Envoy Staffan de Mistura said that the restart of Geneva peace talks on the Syrian civil war settlement are set for March 9.

    De Mistura added that there were no set preconditions for the restart of the peace talks in Geneva, except for the complex logistics.

    "UN Envoy de Mistura proposed resumption of #Genevaiii on March 9 — but #HNC believes that the current conditions don't allow it," Syria Opposition High Negotiations Committee quoted Hijab in its Twitter blog.

    The UN-brokered Syrian peace talks were set to restart in Geneva on March 7 after being postponed in early February because of the parties’ inability to reach compromise on a number of issues.

