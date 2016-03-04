EU Sanctions 16 N Korean Individuals, 12 Companies Over Nuke, Missile Tests

The European Council said on Friday it has added 16 people and 12 entities to the list of targets subject to EU restrictive measures against North Korea in response to North Korea's nuclear test and rocket launch in February.

BRUSSELS (Sputnik) — According to the document, the respective legal acts will be published in the EU Official Journal on March 5, 2016.

On Wednesday, the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) adopted a resolution in response to Pyongyang's repeated violations of its obligations under earlier UN resolutions. The sanctions will target multiple sectors of North Korea's economy and ban conventional arms sales as well as the delivery of aviation and rocket fuel to the country.

"The decision transposes the new listings imposed by United Nations Security Council Resolution 2270 adopted on 2 March 2016 in response to North Korea's nuclear test and rocket launch on 6 January 2016 and 7 February 2016, respectively," the European Council said in a statement.

The sanctions came in response to Pyongyang’s January hydrogen bomb test, as well as the launch, a month later, of a long-range rocket to allegedly place a satellite into orbit, in defiance of UNSC resolutions.