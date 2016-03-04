Register
17:20 GMT +312 March 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    A rebel fighter fires a heavy machine gun during clashes with government forces and pro-regime shabiha militiamen in the outskirts of Syria's northwestern Idlib province on September 18, 2015

    U-Turn: US Now Views 'Moderate' Armed Syrian Rebels as 'Basket Case'

    © REUTERS/ OMAR HAJ KADOUR
    Politics
    Get short URL
    Topic:
    Russia Versus ISIL in Syria (618)
    7273

    Washington's key strategy for Syria used to focus on forcing President Bashar al-Assad to resign by helping the so-called moderate rebels, but five years and millions of refugees later US policymakers seem to have finally become disenchanted with the idea.

    "The wave of refugees hitting Europe has really undermined support for the Syrian armed opposition and dried up a lot of the patience towards the opposition's shortcomings," Nicholas Heras, an expert on Middle Eastern security, told the Christian Science Monitor. "In many ways they are now looked upon as a… basket case."

    Syria's President Bashar al-Assad speaks during an interview with Spanish newspaper El Pais in Damascus, in this handout picture provided by SANA on February 20, 2016.
    © REUTERS/ SANA
    All Mixed Up: How German Media Twists Assad's Words About Syria's Future
    At the same time the "Assad must go" rhetoric has been toned down. At least, the US leadership backed the US-sponsored framework for resolving the Syrian crisis, which does not provide any specifics on the fate of the Syrian president.

    For its part, Russia has always maintained that Syria's future could only be determined by its people. Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov reaffirmed this stance on Monday.

    Together with Russia, Washington also brokered a ceasefire agreement, which came into effect last Saturday. The truce deal, according to the analyst, could be viewed as a tacit acknowledgement that Assad is not going anywhere in the near future.

    Poll

    Syrian ceasefire is:
    • The first step in achieving a diplomatic solution in Syria
      36.9% (1367)
    • Only a short pause in the fighting
      63.1% (2337)
    Voted: 3704
    All polls
    All polls
    The agreement, which despite fears is largely holding, is "recognition that some form of [political] transition [in Syria] is probably at least several years down the road," he said.

    Should the ceasefire not collapse in the coming days, the intra-Syrian peace talks will resume next week, bringing hope that five years of the foreign sponsored insurgency that claimed more than 250,000 lives and forced 11 million people to relocate would be over.

    Many are optimistic. Foreign affairs expert Patrick L. Smith maintains that the ceasefire regime is primarily upheld by the United States and Moscow, which makes it stronger and not weaker.

    Moscow and Washington "are the parties to this conflict who will determine the outcome," he observed. "The Americans and Russians now have good reasons – very different reasons, of course – to make this agreement hold and go somewhere. They did not a matter of weeks ago."

    Topic:
    Russia Versus ISIL in Syria (618)

    Related:

    Daesh Receiving Assistance From Turkey 'With Ankara's Tacit Approval'
    Run, Daesh, Run! Syrian Army Retakes Strategic Mountain, Oil Fields in Homs
    'Life is in Full Swing': Russia's Campaign Restores Peace in Syria - Sheikh
    Is Ankara Trying to Derail Syria Truce to 'Drive Wedge Between US, Russia'?
    Tags:
    moderate Syrian rebels, Syrian ceasefire, Syrian conflict, Bashar al-Assad, United States, Russia, Syria
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    27th Old-timer Gallery Car Show in Pictures
    27th 'Old-Timer Gallery' Car Show in Pictures
    15-Day Countdown
    15-Day Countdown
    Improvement of the Russian Armed Forces
    Russian Armed Forces: Today and Tomorrow
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok