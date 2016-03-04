Syria Parliamentary Election Not to Interfere in Peace Process - Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Russian President Vladimir Putin said during a telephone conference with the leaders of Germany, France, Italy and Britain that the Syrian authorities’ decision to hold parliamentary election in April would not interfere in the peace process in the country, the Kremlin’s press service said Friday.

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Earlier in the day, Putin held a telephone conference with French President Francois Hollande, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi, and British Prime Minister David Cameron on the Syrian crisis settlement.

“The Russian side noted that the decision made by the Syrian authorities to hold parliamentary elections in April is in compliance with the current Constitution of the Syrian Arab Republic and does not interfere in the steps in building the peace process,” the Kremlin said in a statement.

Syrian President Bashar Assad said in February that parliamentary election is Syria is scheduled for April 13.

The announcement came minutes after Russia and the United States reached an agreement on a ceasefire between Syrian government and rebel forces that took effect in the early hours of February 27.

During the telephone conference, the leaders supported the roadmap for settling the crisis in Syria that had been approved by the UN Security Council.

“A high assessment of the US-Russian agreements was given, which received the support from the UN Security Council. The truce is being observed in general showing the first positive results and, most important, creating the pretext for launching the political process in Syria