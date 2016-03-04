Putin Should Apply Pressure on Syria to Reach Political Settlement - Merkel

“We asked for Russia to apply its influence on [Syrian President Bashar] Assad’s regime especially in regard to the situation in Aleppo,” Merkel said during a joint press conference with French President Francois Hollande in Paris.
Merkel also added that the political process in Syria needed to begin soon.
“We all have been united in the fact that the political process must begin as soon as possible because it’s the base for the transformation [of power] and, of course, is important as an intermediate element in order to better the humanitarian situation,” Merkel said.
