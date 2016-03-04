Putin Should Apply Pressure on Syria to Reach Political Settlement - Merkel

The leaders of France, Germany, Great Britain, and Italy agreed that Russian President Vladimir Putin should put pressure on the Syrian government to ensure settlement of the crisis.

PARIS (Sputnik) — German Chancellor Angela Merkel said the leaders of France, Germany, Great Britain, and Italy agreed during a telephone conference with Russian President Vladimir Putin that Putin should exert influence on the Syrian authorities in order to reach a settlement of the crisis.

“We asked for Russia to apply its influence on [Syrian President Bashar] Assad’s regime especially in regard to the situation in Aleppo,” Merkel said during a joint press conference with French President Francois Hollande in Paris.

Merkel also added that the political process in Syria needed to begin soon.

“We all have been united in the fact that the political process must begin as soon as possible because it’s the base for the transformation [of power] and, of course, is important as an intermediate element in order to better the humanitarian situation,” Merkel said.