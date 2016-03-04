Hollande Praises Conference With Putin, EU Leaders on Syria

French President Francois Hollande said the telephone conference on the Syrian situation with the leaders of Russia, Germany, Britain and Italy on Friday was “useful.”

PARIS (Sputnik) – Last week, Russia and the United States reached an agreement on the ceasefire in Syria. The cessation of hostilities took effect at midnight on Saturday, Damascus time, generally holding across the country despite reported minor violations.

“German Chancellor [Angela Merkel] and I used a meeting to organize a telephone conference with [Russian President] Vladimir Putin, [British Prime Minister] David Cameron, and [Italian Prime Minister] Matteo Renzi. The conference was useful since it allowed us to remind each other that the truce in Syria must be observed together with the exception of operations against Daesh [Islamic State] and the Nusra Front,” Hollande said during a joint press conference with Merkel in Paris.

“The truce must be observed in Syria by everyone with the exclusion of operations against Daesh and al-Nusra Front. Any other initiatives will be a violation of the truce and will only serve as a prerequisite not to observe it,” Hollande said.

The leaders of Russia, Germany, France, Britain and Italy agreed during a telephone conference on the need to create all necessary conditions to deliver humanitarian aid to Syria.

“We expressed our desire that humanitarian aid to Syrian civilians, who have become the victims of the conflict and remain without food, could be in better conditions. We decided to coordinate our initiatives, our efforts in order to provide our aid to the residents of not only Aleppo and support the needed aid,” Hollande said.

The leaders of Russia, France, Germany, Britain, and Italy agreed to hold joint telephone conferences on the Syrian crisis in the future, French President Francois Hollande said Friday.

“We agreed to hold telephone conferences like this one in the future,”