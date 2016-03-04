Kremlin: Obama to Skip Putin, Merkel, Cameron, Hollande Phone Call on Syria

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – US President Barack Obama will not participate in a telephone conference on the situation in Syria being held between the Russian, German, British and French leaders, although one more participant might join the conversation, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Friday.

"[UK Prime Minister David] Cameron, [German Chancellor Angela] Merkel, [French President Francois] Hollande and, perhaps, there will be one more participant, but we will inform [you] of the results," Peskov told reporters.

Responding to a question on whether the US president might join the high level discussion later on Friday, Peskov explained that Obama’s European counterparts discussed the issues on the agenda with him in an earlier telephone call.

Russia and the United States reached an agreement on a ceasefire in Syria on February 22. The accord took effect on February 27, with the ceasefire generally holding across the country despite reported minor violations.

The cessation of hostilities does not apply to designated terrorist organizations operating in Syria, including Islamic State and the Nusra Front, a group affiliated with al-Qaeda. Both groups are banned in Russia, the United States and other countries.